FACT CHECK: Did Virginia Election Workers Take Ballots Home On Election Night?

An image shared on Facebook claims Virginia election workers “took the uncounted ballots home with them” on Election Night.

“This must be stopped,” the Facebook user remarked.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence election workers took ballots home on Election Night. A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Elections said ballots “are maintained in a secure location.”

Fact Check:

The image shows a screen grab of a Nov. 4 tweet from the Twitter user @JusticeMAGA that alleges Virginia election workers “decided to call it a night and… GET THIS… They took the uncounted ballots HOME WITH THEM” on Election Night. The Twitter user appears to be suggesting that the workers would do something “nefarious” with the ballots at home.

However, the Daily Caller News Foundation didn’t find reporting from local media outlets such as the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Virginian-Pilot and NBC12 about election officials taking uncounted ballots home on Election Night. The post does not specify where in Virginia the alleged incident occurred and provides no sources for the allegation, further adding to its dubiousness.

“Officers of Election do not take ballots home,” Andrea Gaines, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Elections, said in an email to the DCNF. “Ballots are maintained in a secure location.” (RELATED: Does This TV Screen Show Actual Presidential Election Results?)

Ahead of the 2020 primaries, several county election directors told NBC affiliate WSLS 10 News how they keep votes secure. Barbara Gunter, the Bedford County Registrar, said “chain of custody forms are used for all of the official voting equipment and reporting, numbered and tamper evident seals are used, security cages and locks.” Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone said the county’s voting machines “are programmed, locked and sealed and any tampering would be evident.”

The Associated Press called the presidential race in Virginia for former Vice President Joe Biden on Election Night.

