FACT CHECK: Did Kayleigh McEnany Delete ‘5 Days Or So’ Of Tweets After The Election?

An image shared on Facebook claims White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has “begun packing up” by deleting the “last 5 days or so of her twitter account.”

Verdict: False

McEnany didn’t send any tweets from the @PressSec account between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6. ProPublica’s archive of deleted tweets confirms she did not delete five days’ worth of tweets.

Fact Check:

A Nov. 6 post on Facebook features a screen grab of a now-deleted tweet claiming McEnany has “already begun packing up” to leave the White House. The Associated Press on Nov. 7 announced former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

“@PressSec has already begun packing up,” the tweet reads. “She erased the last 5 days or so from her Twitter account. Kayleigh honey you’re jumping ship too late.” (RELATED: Did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Lose 48 Million Twitter Followers After Endorsing Joe Biden For President?)

While a search of the press secretary Twitter account shows no tweets between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, it appears to be because McEnany did not tweet from that account during that time frame, not because she deleted tweets. McEnany has been tweeting about the election from her personal Twitter account, @kayleighmcenany. Her personal account shows tweets from each of the five days before Nov. 6.

Check Your Fact also searched ProPublica’s archive of political figures’ deleted tweets, but found none from the press secretary’s account between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6. ProPublica’s news applications developer, Derek Willis, confirmed to Check Your Fact in a Nov. 6 email that there was “no record of deletions from the PressSec account since Oct. 29.”

McEnany responded to the claim in a tweet from the press secretary Twitter account on Nov. 6 saying, “This is fake news. I have not deleted any tweets, but you should delete this patently false tweet.”