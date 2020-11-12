FACT CHECK: Did Berlin’s Freedom Bell Ring In Celebration Of Joe Biden Winning The Election?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show the Freedom Bell in Berlin, Germany, ringing in acknowledgement of President-elect Joe Biden winning in the 2020 presidential election.

Verdict: False

The Freedom Bell rings every day at noon. A spokesperson for the District Office of Tempelhof-Schöneberg confirmed that the bell was not rung in celebration.

Fact Check:

The Nov. 8 Facebook post shares a video showing nearby buildings at night, purportedly in Berlin, while a bell can be heard ringing in the distance. “Philadelphia gifted Germany the Freedom Bell in 1950, which is rung once a year every Xmas,” the video’s caption states. “In an out of sequence show of acknowledgement of the dawn of a new era, Berlin rang them last night on Biden’s claim to the White House in the 2020 elections.”

The Freedom Bell was a gift from Americans that was installed in Berlin’s Rathaus Schöneberg town hall in 1950, according to the city’s government. The bell rings daily at noon, per the Visit Berlin website.

After The Associated Press and other major news outlets projected Biden as the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7, there were small celebrations in Berlin, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave her congratulations and well wishes to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the Berlin Spectator reported. However, there have been no reports of the Freedom Bell being rung in excitement of the news.

Barbara Feller, a spokesperson for the District Office of Tempelhof-Schöneberg, confirmed that the bell was not rung in celebration.

“The property management of the Schöneberg City Hall informs that the Berlin Freedom Bell DID NOT ring separately on the occasion of Joe Biden’s election victory,” Feller told Check Your Fact in an email. “The bell rings every day at 12 noon. There was NO separate ringing for the election victory.”