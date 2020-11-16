FACT CHECK: Did Facebook Remove The Title Of ‘President’ From Donald Trump’s Page?

A post shared on Facebook claims Facebook removed the title of “President” from Donald Trump’s official Facebook page, replacing it with “Political Candidate,” following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Verdict: False

Archived versions of the president’s Facebook page show that no change was made to his title. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the company did not alter the president’s designation.

Fact Check:

In recent weeks, social media has become replete with erroneous claims related to the 2020 presidential election. This particular Facebook post claims that Facebook stripped President Donald Trump of the title “president” on his Facebook page following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over him.

“This is disturbing,” reads the post. “Facebook removed the title of ‘President’ from Donald Trump and designated him as ‘Political Candidate.’ Trump is still president and, no matter what happens, will remain so until Inauguration Day.” (RELATED: Did Cambridge Analytica ‘Hack’ Facebook?)

While Trump’s Facebook page does label him as a “Political Candidate,” it appears this has been the case for some time. Archived screen grabs of Trump’s Facebook page from October 2019, April 2020 and May 2020 show Trump labeled as a political candidate. A screen grab from Nov. 2 shows Trump labeled as both a political candidate and a politician. Previously, Trump’s Facebook page has described him simply as a “public figure.”

Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook, confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the people who run the page choose the designation and that Facebook did not make any changes to Trump’s page following the election. “As you can see in these links from the Wayback Machine, the ‘political candidate’ designation — which is chosen by the Page admins — has been on the Page for months,” Stone said.

Other political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have the designation on their respective Facebook pages set to “politician.”

