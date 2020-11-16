FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The ‘Million MAGA March’ In DC?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a large crowd at the “Million MAGA March” in Washington on Nov. 14.

Verdict: False

The image shows a scene from the 2016 NBA Championship victory parade in Cleveland, Ohio, not the recent pro-Trump rally in Washington.

Fact Check:

People gathered in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14 to march and protest in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, despite former Vice President Biden being the projected winner of the presidential election, according to USA Today. The event, which was promoted on social media as the “Million MAGA March,” drew thousands of people, according to the Associated Press. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Paris Church Bells Ringing To Celebrate Joe Biden’s Election?)

In the days following the “Million MAGA March,” multiple Facebook users shared a photo they claimed shows a large crowd at the Washington event. The caption for this particular Nov. 14 post reads, “D.C. Today!! Million MAGA March… and Biden had the most votes in history?? A man who didn’t campaign to but 50 people and stayed in the basement… No that doesn’t sound suspicious at all. This picture right here is why there needs to be a total legitimate recount! The truth is soon to shine America!”

However, the image does not show a scene from the rally. A reverse image search reveals the photo actually depicts a crowd attending the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade in Ohio. The verified Cleveland Cavaliers Twitter account shared the photo in June 2016 with a caption that reads, “An estimated 1.3 million people enjoying #OneForTheLand. We love you, Cleveland.”

An estimated 1.3 million people enjoying #OneForTheLand. We love you, Cleveland. ❤ pic.twitter.com/y2buTJiAc5 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 22, 2016

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to bring the first professional sports championship title to the city in nearly 50 years, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The parade, held on June 22, 2016, was attended by around 1.3 million people, according to ESPN. The image appears to show a crowd gathered near the intersection of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue East, with the Cleveland Public Auditorium and the Huntington Convention Center visible in the background.

NPR published photos from the Nov. 14 “Million MAGA March” on its website.

