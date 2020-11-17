FACT CHECK: Did The US Army Seize Servers From Dominion Voting Systems In Germany?

A viral Facebook post shared nearly 400 times claims the U.S. Army recently seized servers from Dominion Voting Systems in Germany.

Verdict: False

The U.S. Army, Dominion Voting Systems and Scytl have refuted the claim that servers were seized in a raid by the Army in Germany.

Fact Check:

The Nov. 15 Facebook post reads, “And now for some exciting news: The U.S. Army has seized servers for Dominion in Germany. Grab your popcorn.” The claim appears to originate from a tweet former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sent that says Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert “has stated that The U.S. Army has seized servers for Dominion in Germany.” Papadopoulos seems to have misquoted Gohmert, who, according to the Dallas Morning News, suggested during a recent Newsmax interview that the Spanish election software company Scytl – not Dominion Voting Systems – had been raided by the Army in Frankfurt.

There is, however, no evidence such a raid took place. The U.S. Army has not put out a press release announcing the seizure of Dominion Voting Systems or Scytl servers in Germany. Scytl, the Army and Dominion Voting Systems have refuted the allegation.

In an article titled “Fact Checking Regarding US Elections: Debunking Fake News” on the company’s website, Scytl stated that “the US army has not seized anything from Scytl in Barcelona, Frankfurt or anywhere else” and that “technologies implemented by Scytl in the US are both hosted and managed within the US, by a local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida.” It also said the company does not “have servers or offices in Frankfurt” or “tabulate, tally or count votes in the US.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army confirmed in an email that it “did not conduct any sort of raid in Germany nor did we acquire any servers with election data.” (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Over 500,000 Votes Switched From Trump To Biden)

Dominion Voting Systems, which says it has customers in 28 states, and Scytl have also denied they have any affiliation with each other. Dominion states on its website that it has “no company ownership relationships with any members of the Pelosi family, the Feinstein family, or the Clinton Global Initiative, Smartmatic, Scytl, or any ties to Venezuela,” while Scytl says on its website that it is “not tied to Smartmatic, SGO, Dominion or Indra.”

“We can confirm that no raid happened and that we don’t have any company data or servers in Germany,” Kay Stimson, the vice president of Government Affairs for Dominion Voting Systems, told Check Your Fact in an email.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council issued a joint Nov. 12 statement that said “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Election officials in dozens of states also told The New York Times that there is no evidence “fraud or other irregularities” affected the outcome of the presidential election.

