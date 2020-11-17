FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show An Article Reporting Justin Trudeau ‘Promises Military Intervention If Trump Refuses To Leave Office’

An image shared on Facebook nearly 600 times allegedly shows a news article reporting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “promises military intervention if Trump refuses to leave office.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trudeau promising military intervention in the U.S. at a Nov. 3 press conference. Jim Bronskill, the journalist whose name appears in the byline of the purported article, confirmed to Check Your Fact that “the story is a fabrication.”

Fact Check:

The image shows an alleged screen grab of a Nov. 3 article, titled “Trudeau promises military intervention if Trump refuses to leave office,” that’s credited to Bronskill, a Canadian Press reporter. The supposed article, formatted similarly to those published by the Canadian news service CBC, alleges Trudeau “issued a dire warning at an impromptu press conference in Ottawa” that included “promising immediate military intervention on American soil if Donald Trump refuses to leave office after the US presidential election today.”

While the article appears to be authentic at first glance, it is not. Searching on the CBC and Canadian Press websites respectively returned zero matches for the headline. Bronskill also confirmed in a LinkedIn direct message to Check Your Fact that “the story is a fabrication.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Paris Church Bells Ringing To Celebrate Joe Biden’s Election?)

Trudeau’s public schedule shows that he did hold a press conference on Nov. 3 in Ottawa around 11:30 a.m. local time. The prime minister did not mention election-related military intervention in the U.S. at any point in the press conference, a review of the press conference footage by Check Your Fact found.

While Trudeau previously said that he wouldn’t weigh in on the results of the U.S. election until they were “sufficiently clear,” according to a Nov. 6 CBC report, he did release a statement Nov. 7 congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their projected victory. In the statement, Trudeau said he looks forward to “working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

The Associated Press called the 2020 presidential race for Biden on Nov. 7, after they declared him the projected winner of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.