FACT CHECK: No, This Photo Does Not Show The ‘Million MAGA March’ In DC

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a massive crowd at the recent “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C.

Verdict: False

The photo shows the “March for Our Lives” rally that took place in D.C. in 2018.

Fact Check:

The image shows a large, tightly-packed crowd extending down Pennsylvania Avenue in the nation’s capital. The accompanying caption in the Nov. 14 Facebook post attempts to link the photo to the “Million MAGA March,” saying it shows “the DC march today for Potus.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in D.C. on Nov. 14 to protest supposed voter fraud, according to USA Today. The event, referred to on social media as the “Million MAGA March,” occurred a week after The Associated Press and other media outlets on Nov. 7 projected former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.

In reality, the photo being shared does not show the crowd at the “Million MAGA March.” Photographer Alex Brandon took the picture for The Associated Press at the “March for Our Lives” rally in March 2018, according to the original caption. It appeared in a Business Insider article that year about the D.C. march and similar rallies across the U.S. (RELATED: ‘Take The Guns First. Go Through Due Process Second’ — Did Kamala Harris Say This Quote?)

An estimated 200,000 people attended the “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C., per CBS News. That march and others across the U.S. came after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.