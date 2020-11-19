FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Send This Tweet About A Specific Instagram Page And Voter Fraud?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from President Donald Trump tweeting about an Instagram account allegedly “posting PROOF of voter fraud.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump sending the tweet. It appears to have been fabricated.

Fact Check:

The allegedly screen grabbed tweet reads, “WE ARE STILL WINNING! @TrueNorthPolitics on Instagram is posting PROOF of voter fraud I need you ALL to go check it out! Help out a patriot!” The mentioned Instagram account @TrueNorthPolitics, which is currently private, describes itself as providing “Election Updates” and “News,Memes,Videos.”

There is, however, no record of Trump sending the pictured tweet. It appears on neither the president’s Twitter timeline nor in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets. The tweet appears to have been fabricated using a tweet generator website, with it possibly being shared on social media in an attempt to gain more followers for the mentioned account. (RELATED: Did Kayleigh McEnany Tweet, ‘Retweet If We Should Release The Kraken’?)

Since Election Day on Nov. 3, Trump has on several occasions tweeted that he won the presidential election, despite President-elect Joe Biden being declared the projected winner on Nov. 7 by media outlets such as The Associated Press, Fox News and CNN. Biden’s projected victory came after outlets called the race in Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes for him.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council issued a joint statement on Nov. 12 that said “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”