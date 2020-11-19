FACT CHECK: Did Jim Carrey Say, ‘The Virus Has Proved That The Entire World Can Be Easily Manipulated’?

A viral image shared on Facebook claims actor Jim Carrey said, “The virus has proved that the entire world can be easily manipulated through fear by simply controlling media, academia, and medicine.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Carrey making this statement.

Fact Check:

Carrey, an award-winning actor known for his roles in films such as “Man on the Moon” and “Bruce Almighty,” has published dozens of cartoons sharing his political views. An image on Facebook shows a picture of Carrey next to a quote attributed to him that reads, “The virus has proved that the entire world can be easily manipulated through fear by simply controlling media, academia, and medicine.”

“Don’t usually agree with Jim Carey’s (sic) political views, but wow! He’s spot on here!” the photo’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did Jim Carrey Say, ‘Hollywood Elites Eat Whole Babies For Christmas’?)

But there is no evidence that Carrey ever made such a statement. The Daily Caller News Foundation found no media reports linking the comment to Carrey. In fact, similar quotes to the one attributed to Carrey have been shared on Facebook since at least March 2020. Many times, the quote was shared with no attribution.

Carrey has tweeted about COVID-19 on a number of occasions, usually accompanied with a political cartoon he created. The quote attributed to him in the Facebook post, however, could not be found on his Twitter account, @JimCarrey. Carrey does not appear to have other social media accounts.

Carrey’s publicist Marleah Leslie confirmed in an email to the DCNF that the actor had not said such a quote, saying, “The quote you are referring to was not made by my client Jim Carrey.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].