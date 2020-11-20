FACT CHECK: Is This Image An Advertisement For Moms Demand Action?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an advertisement from the anti-gun-violence group Moms Demand Action.

Verdict: False

The graphic isn’t an authentic advertisement for Moms Demand Action, according to the group’s founder.

Fact Check:

An image on Facebook purports to show a graphic from the organization Moms Demand Action featuring a black man with a Moms Demand Action logo superimposed next to him. “Would you sell this man a gun?” text in the image reads. “We wouldn’t either. Demand Universal Background Checks Now!”

Moms Demand Action is an anti-gun-violence group that was founded in 2012 after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to the group’s website. One of the issues the group advocates for is to update the laws regarding background checks and gun ownership.

“Background checks are the foundation of any effort to reduce gun violence across America,” the group’s website asserts. “The system works—more than 3.5 million illegal gun sales have been blocked in the past 20 years.” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Protester Pointing A Weapon At An Armed Homeowner?)

But the image is not a genuine graphic from Moms Demand Action. An internet search by Check Your Fact found no evidence linking the image to the organization. Nor does the graphic appear in any of the group’s social media posts.

Shannon Watts, the founder of the organization, denied the authenticity of the graphic in an April 18 tweet, writing, “I can’t believe I even have to say this – particularly given the sad ass font they used – but this racist meme is obviously not a @MomsDemand graphic.”