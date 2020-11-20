FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A ‘Mega Rally’ For Donald Trump In DC?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a Washington, D.C. rally for President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The image actually shows people gathered for the 2009 inauguration ceremony of former President Barack Obama.

Fact Check:

The internet has become replete with allegations of voter fraud taking place during the 2020 election. Supporters of Trump gathered in Freedom Plaza in D.C. on Nov. 14 for the “Million MAGA March,” a protest against the alleged fraud, according to USA Today.

A Nov. 17 Facebook post includes an image, purportedly from a “Trump mega rally,” that shows thousands of people packed close together on the National Mall. Text in the image reads: “Trump mega rally in Washington. Tell me again he lost!!!!

But the photo is not actually from the “Million MAGA March,” or any other Trump rally. A reverse image search conducted by Check Your Fact revealed that the image was taken at Obama’s first presidential inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, 2009. (RELATED: There Have Been A Lot Of Allegations Of Election Fraud, We Looked Into Them)

“People gather on the National Mall during the inaugural ceremony for Barack Obama as 44th US president at the US Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2009,” the Getty Images caption reads. “Two million people erupted in joyous celebration, cheering and waving a sea of flags as Barack Obama took the oath of office as the first black president of the United States.”

The exact size of the crowd that attended the “Million Maga March” is uncertain, though PolitiFact debunked the claim that crowd sizes reached one million. CBS News reported that there were “a few thousand” attendees, while USA Today estimated “tens of thousands” of Trump supporters were in attendance.