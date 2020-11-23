FACT CHECK: Image Falsely Claims Dominion And Smartmatic Have ‘Closed Up Shop,’ Their Executives Are ‘On The Run’

An image shared on Facebook over 450 times claims voting technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic have “closed up shop all around the WORLD” and their executives have “gone on the run.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence either company has been shuttered or their executives are on the run. Neither company has announced global closures, and the companies’ respective executives do not appear to have left their positions.

Fact Check:

The image shared in the Nov. 22 Facebook post reads, “Dominion and smartmatic have closed up shop all around the WORLD and all exec’s have gone on the run. What does that tell you???” Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic both specialize in voting-related technology and have been the subject of misinformation on social media following the 2020 presidential election.

There is, however, no evidence to support either claim. Both companies have received significant media attention during the election. If either company had “closed up shop” or its executives had “gone on the run” en masse, it likely would have been picked up by national media outlets, yet none have reported on such things occurring. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Does George Soros Own The Voting Technology Firm Smartmatic?)

Dominion Voting Systems has released a statement, last updated Nov. 21, dispelling a number of falsehoods about the company on social media. One part of the statement reads, “Dominion is not shuttering its offices. Employees have been encouraged to work remotely and protect their social media profiles due to persistent harassment and threats against personal safety.” Check Your Fact didn’t find any national media reports about Dominion founder and chief executive John Poulos going “on the run.”

Smartmatic has also released a similar statement dispelling falsehoods promoted on social media. The company, for example, notes that executives Antonio Mugica and Roger Piñate “continue to run the company as CEO and President, respectively.” Smartmatic has posted on its website and social media since Election Day, further adding to the dubiousness of the claim it “up shop all around the WORLD.”

Check Your Fact previously addressed a false claim alleging billionaire George Soros owned Smartmatic.

