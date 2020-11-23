FACT CHECK: Did Elizabeth Trump Grau Send This Tweet In Support Of Her Brother, Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet supportive of President Donald Trump sent by his sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau.

“Betty Trump, inspires and encourages brother, Trump,” reads the caption.

Verdict: False

The tweet came from a now-suspended parody account.

Fact Check:

The image shows what multiple Facebook users claim is a Nov. 18 tweet from Elizabeth Trump Grau. It has circulated widely in recent days as Donald Trump continues to contest the results of the 2020 president election, despite former Vice President Joe Biden being projected as the winner.

“This election inspired me to break my silence and speak out on behalf of my family,” Elizabeth Trump Grau supposedly tweeted. “My brother Don won this election and will fight this to the very end. We’ve always been a family of fighters. We are all so very proud of him and the job he has done for our country. 4 MORE YEARS!”

Conservative radio host Wayne Dupree’s website published an article reporting, based on the alleged tweet, that the president’s sister had issued a “rare and bold statement on [the] 2020 election” and proved “how much she believes in her brother.” Donald Trump retweeted the article on Nov. 20, commenting, “Thank you Elizabeth, LOVE!”

In reality, the pictured tweet comes from a parody account, @TheBettyTrump, that has no apparent affiliation with Elizabeth Trump Grau. The account updated its Twitter bio, according to Business Insider, and tweeted to clarify that it was a parody account prior to it being suspended for violating Twitter rules. (RELATED: Does Chapter 45 Of Donald Trump’s ‘The Art Of The Deal’ Tell Readers To ‘Never Admit Defeat’?)

“I would’ve clarified sooner that I was a parody but I certainly didn’t anticipate President Trump himself taking notice of the account,” the person behind the account tweeted, according to the Wayback Machine. “Don’t blame @WayneDupreeShow… it’s on me for not making that clear. Hope y’all will forgive me – feel bad for creating any confusion. LOVE!”

Dupree’s website updated its article to reflect that “the account we claimed was ‘Elizabeth Trump’ in this article was, in fact, a ‘parody’ account.” A woman who identified herself as Trump’s sister to Vice News told the outlet on Friday that she’s “trying to delete” the parody account and that she doesn’t “belong to Twitter.”

The Washington Post reported in late August that Elizabeth Trump Grau “has stayed out of the public eye.”

This fact check is available at IFCN’s 2020 US Elections FactChat #Chatbot on WhatsApp. Click here, for more.