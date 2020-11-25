FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The Logo And Slogan Of Dominion Voting Systems?

A post shared on Facebook claims Dominion Voting Systems’ slogan is “changing how people vote” and its logo is a red ballot going into a box with a blue ballot coming out.

Verdict: False

Dominion Voting Systems’ logo does not feature a blue ballot, nor is its slogan “changing the way people vote,” according to a spokesperson from the company.

Fact Check:

In the weeks since the election, the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems has been the target of baseless allegations of voter fraud, according to the Washington Post. President Donald Trump has elevated inaccurate claims about the company on Twitter, including the allegation that the firm “switched” votes from him to President-elect Joe Biden.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council has stated that there is “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” Dominion Voting Systems also “categorically denies” the claims about vote switching on its website.

The image being shared appears to reference such allegations, claiming Dominion Voting Systems logo shows a red ballot entering a box and coming out blue, while text inside the image also suggests that the company’s slogan is “Changing the way people vote.” The caption reads, “This is Dominions’ logo and slogan, the company that manufactures voting machines. Their logo literally displays red ballot going in, blue ballot coming out. Coincidence? Hiding in plain sight more like it.”

The image, however, does not show the company’s actual logo or slogan. Archived versions of the Dominion Voting Systems website over the years dating back to 2006 show neither the pictured logo nor slogan has been utilized on the website. Check Your Fact didn’t find any record of the company using the “Changing the way people vote” slogan in an internet search, and it doesn’t appear anywhere on the Dominion Voting Systems website.

Dominion Voting Systems’ logo, which is visible on the website, is only comprised of the graphic of a red ballot going into a red ballot box alongside the words “Dominion Voting.” The blue ballot graphic in the post’s image appears to have been superimposed onto the original logo. (RELATED: Was A Philadelphia Mob Boss Hired To Produce 300,000 Ballots For Joe Biden?)

Dominion Voting Systems Vice President of Government Affairs Kay Stimson refuted such claims in an email to Check Your Fact, saying, “This is a doctored image of the company logo. The alleged slogan is also fake/has never been used by the company.”