FACT CHECK: Did The Trump Campaign Send Out An Email Offering Tickets To The ‘Inauguration In The Historic Rose Garden’ In Exchange For Donations?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows an email President Donald Trump’s campaign sent to supporters offering tickets to “President Trump’s inauguration in the historic Rose Garden” in exchange for donations of $50 or more.

Verdict: False

There is no record of the Trump campaign sending such an email. A Trump campaign official confirmed it was fabricated.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a Nov. 22 email sent out by the Trump campaign. The alleged email bears the “Trump-Pence 2020” logo at the top and contains a message that reads, “All donations of $50 or more will include two tickets to President Trump’s inauguration in the historic Rose Garden.”

However, the email appears to be a hoax. The Daily Caller News Foundation didn’t find anything resembling the pictured email in an archive of political emails from the Trump campaign. The presidential inauguration ceremony typically occurs in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, not in the White House Rose Garden, further adding to the email’s dubiousness.

Such a fundraising email would likely garner media coverage, yet no news reporting confirming the authenticity of the supposed email could be found. A Trump campaign official confirmed in an email to the DCNF that the email is fake. (RELATED: Did The Trump Campaign Email Supporters Asking For Donations To ‘Help Him Recover’ From COVID-19?)

President-elect Joe Biden became the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7. The General Services Administration gave Biden the green light Monday to formally start the transition process ahead of his January 2021 inauguration, The Associated Press reported.

This is not the first time a fake email attributed to the Trump campaign has made the rounds on social media. Check Your Fact previously debunked a fabricated Trump campaign fundraising email requesting donations to help the president recover from COVID-19.

