FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Confuse Diego Maradona With Madonna In A Tweet?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Donald Trump tweeted, “Very sad to hear about the death of Maradona. A great person. Her music was wonderful.”



Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump tweeting or deleting this message.

Fact Check:

Diego Maradona, a legendary Argentinian soccer player, died from heart failure Wednesday at the age of 60, CNN reported. News of his death prompted an outpouring of mourning and tributes from fans across the globe, and Argentinian President Alberto Fernández declared three days of national morning, according to BBC News.

A post on Facebook shows what appears to be a screen grab of a tweet sent from Trump attempting to offer his condolences to the soccer player. Trump seemingly confuses Maradona with the American singer Madonna, who is alive, in the tweet.

“Very sad to hear about the death of Maradona,” Trump’s alleged tweet reads. “A great person. Her music was wonderful. I remember listening to her albums in the early 1980’s. Rest In Peace!” (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet That He Would ‘Leave The Country’ If Joe Biden Wins?)

The tweet, however, appears to be fabricated. The Daily Caller News Foundation searched Trump’s verified Twitter accounts —@realDonaldTrump and @POTUS — but found no remarks resembling the tweet attributed to him. A search of ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets likewise failed to uncover any matches.

While Trump does not appear to have confused the two celebrities, some social media users appear to have made the mistake. Madonna’s name was trending on Twitter after numerous Twitter users mistook Maradona’s name for hers, posting tributes and their condolences to the singer, according to media reports.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].