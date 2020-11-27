FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Joe Biden Kneeling And Apologizing To George Floyd’s Daughter?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows President-elect Joe Biden kneeling and apologizing to George Floyd’s daughter.

Verdict: False

The photo shows Biden speaking to a Detroit store owner’s son, not Floyd’s daughter.

Fact Check:

The claim that the photo shows Biden kneeling while apologizing to Floyd’s daughter has circulated widely on Facebook in recent days. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 during an incident where, according to video, a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. His death sparked protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the U.S. and abroad, CNN reported.

While Floyd did, according to USA Today, have children, the child pictured in the photo is not one of them. Check Your Fact discovered through a reverse image search that the photo instead shows Biden on Sept. 9 interacting with the son of a Michigan man who owns a clothing store in Detroit.

Biden posted the photo on his Instagram in September, writing, in part, that he believes “in a better future for our children and will fight for them until the very end.” (RELATED: Image Claims George Floyd’s Death Was Filmed Before The Coronavirus Pandemic)

Other photos of Biden’s interaction with the boy taken from different angles can be found on Getty Images and Reuters Connect. The caption for one picture, taken by Reuters photographer Leah Millis, states that it shows Biden stopping to speak to the child as the then-presidential candidate “makes a brief stop at ‘Three Thirteen’ clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren.” Another photo shows Biden speaking to the father, identified in the caption as a store owner, while the son stands nearby.

The former vice president in early June met with members of Floyd’s family in Houston, Texas, before the man’s burial, according to USA Today. Biden also made a taped speech that was played at Floyd’s funeral, NBC News reported.