FACT CHECK: Did Michigan Have More Ballots Cast Than Registered Voters In The Presidential Election?

An image shared on Facebook claims Michigan had more ballots cast than registered voters in the 2020 presidential election.

Verdict: False

The Michigan Department of State website on Nov. 1 showed over 8 million registered voters. The number of ballots cast in Michigan’s presidential election – over 5.5 million – did not exceed the state’s number of registered voters on Nov. 1 or on the day following Election Day.

Fact Check:

Social media posts making claims about swing states having more ballots cast than registered voters have circulated widely since Election Day. This particular Facebook post, which shows a screen grab of a Nov. 19 tweet, alleges, “8.1 Million ‘people’ voted in Michigan. Here’s the problem…there are only 7.8 Million registered voters. This isn’t hard.”

Michigan had record voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election, according to The Associated Press. Data from the Michigan Secretary of State’s office shows that there were over 5.5 million ballots cast in Michigan for the presidential election. The number of ballots cast did not, however, exceed the state’s number of registered voters.

An archived version of the Michigan Department of State’s Voter Information Center website from Nov. 1 shows that there were over 8 million registered voters in the state. Statistics displayed on the same webpage on Nov. 4, the day after Election Day, showed that there were over 8.1 million registered voters in Michigan. The state allows same-day voter registration.

“5.5 million citizens voted in Michigan’s election and the state has 8.1 million voters registered,” Jake Rollow, director of communications and external affairs for the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email.

Approximately 71 percent of Michigan residents age 18 and older voted in the election, The Associated Press reported. (No, A Michigan Man Who Died In 1984 Did Not Vote In The 2020 Election)

The Michigan State Board of Canvassers voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s 16 electoral votes on Nov. 23, CNN reported. Media outlets such as The Associated Press, Fox News and ABC News had previously projected Biden as the winner of the presidential race in Michigan on Nov. 4.

