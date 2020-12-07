FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Joe Biden Wearing His Walking Boot On The Wrong Foot

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows President-elect Joe Biden wearing a walking boot on his left foot instead of his right.

Verdict: False

While the right-hand photo is genuine, the one on the left has been photoshopped to include a face mask and a walking boot on the wrong leg.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post juxtaposes two photos of Biden, one showing Biden with a walking boot on his right foot and the other allegedly showing the president-elect wearing it on his left foot. It attempts to allege that Biden “forgets which ankle he…. ‘Twisted.’”

While the right-hand photo does actually show Biden wearing a walking boot, the picture on the left has been digitally altered. In the original version of the left-hand photo, there is no walking boot or face mask visible.

The Delaware Humane Association posted the original on Facebook in November 2018. The walking boot and face mask have been superimposed into the photo of Biden and his shelter dog Major. (RELATED: No, This Video Does Not Show Joe Biden Wearing An Ankle Monitor)

The right-hand image appears to come from Dec. 1 in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot, according to Fox News. He has been wearing a walking boot since suffering hairline fractures in his right foot while playing with his dog in late November, The New York Times reported.

Check Your Fact previously debunked the claim that Biden’s walking boot was an ankle monitor.