FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Kelly Loeffler’s House?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s house.

Verdict: False

While Loeffler does own two homes in Georgia, the pictured house isn’t one of them. Public property records show the mansion belongs to comedian Steve Harvey.

Fact Check:

The claim that the pictured home belongs to Loeffler has circulated widely on Facebook and Twitter in recent days. Loeffler is vying to keep her Senate seat in the January runoff election against Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, according to CNN.

Check Your Fact determined the location of the sprawling mansion through a reverse image search. The house, located in Fulton County, currently belongs to Harvey, public property records show. He purchased the home for $15 million earlier this year, according to Business Insider.

Previous owners of the pictured home include entrepreneur and evangelist David Turner and actor Tyler Perry, Variety reported. The seven-bedroom house has a pool, tennis court, billiards room and wine cellar, among other amenities, according to the Los Angeles Times. (RELATED: Did Steve Harvey Author This Pro-Trump Statement?)

Loeffler owns two homes in Georgia: a 15,000-square-foot estate in Atlanta and another house along the coast, Forbes reported in August. She and her husband, Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher, also have three homes in Florida and a condo in Chicago, according to the outlet.

Forbes estimated that Loeffler and Sprecher are worth at least $800 million and referred to her as likely to be the “richest politician on Capitol Hill.”

