FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show A Rothschild Bank Lit On Fire By Protesters In France

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Rothschild bank in Paris, France, lit on fire by protesters.

Verdict: False

The footage is actually from a protest in response to a new security bill and shows a branch of the Bank of France in flames.

Fact Check:

The members of Rothschild family, who have been influential in international banking for centuries, have long been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, the Washington Post reported. English and French Rothschild family members control Rothschild Co., which is described on its website as “one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups.”

The short video in the Nov. 28 Facebook post shows what appears to be a crowd of people standing in front of a building while it burns. The caption reads, “The Rothschild Bank in Paris is on fire. The time is up for the 1% They have controlled this world for too long. The protestors have finally got the right target.”

Protests have occurred throughout France since Nov. 28 in response to a proposed security law that would prohibit civilians from publishing photos of on-duty police officers, “with the intent to harm their ‘physical or psychological integrity,'” BBC News reported. There is no indication that the Rothschild family had any involvement in the protests.

The logo in the corner of the video is that of the Russian state-funded Sputnik news agency. It appears the footage comes from a Nov. 28 YouTube livestream posted by Sputnik titled, “Protests Against ‘Global Security’ Bill Continue in Paris.” The description of the livestream does not mention the Rothschild family or bank at all, reading, “Article 24 of the bill, which has come under especial criticism as it makes it illegal to distribute videos and photos identifying law enforcement officers and thereby violate their ‘physical or mental integrity,’ was approved by the parliament, against the backdrop of demonstrations over the past week.”

The bank in the video can be seen on Google Maps and is actually a branch of the Bank of France, not a Rothschild bank, located in Paris’ Place de la Bastille. The letters “BF” are visibly displayed on the building in many places. (RELATED: Were 7 Antifa Members Arrested In Medford, Oregon For Starting The Wildfires?)

“The fire that took place on November 28th took place in one of our branches, and is not a Rothschild bank,” the Bank of France’s press office told Check Your Fact via email. “The Banque de France is a member of the Eurosystem, which groups together the European Central Bank and the national central banks of all countries that have adopted the euro. The Bank is a sui generis public entity governed by the French Monetary and Financial Code.”