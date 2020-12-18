FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show A ‘COVID-19 Winter Activity Restrictions’ Infographic Created By The Pennsylvania Department Of Health

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a “COVID-19 Winter Activity Restrictions” infographic from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Verdict: False

There is no record of the Pennsylvania Department of Health releasing the graphic. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the graphic “was not developed by the Department of Health.”

Fact Check:

The infographic suggests that the department has released guidelines such as “no throwing snowballs or making snowmen without wearing gloves or proper PPE” and “neighbors should not offer to shovel driveways for the elderly or those physically unable.” It also features the Pennsylvania Department of Health logo in the bottom-right corner.

There is, however, no evidence the graphic came from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Check Your Fact did not find the graphic posted on either the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Facebook page or its Twitter timeline. The department has not published the graphic on its website, and Maggi Mumma, the deputy press secretary for the department, confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the graphic “was not developed by the Department of Health.”

The department also tweeted on Dec. 16 that it “has NOT issued winter activity restrictions.” The tweet includes a “Winter Storm Safety Tips” infographic that does not mention COVID-19.

❌ DOH has NOT issued winter activity restrictions. The image being shared on social media was NOT produced by DOH ✅ We encourage everyone to take steps to keep themselves + their families safe during winter storm #Gail, like dressing warmly + doing outdoor activities safely ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iZ6b45pdpz — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) December 16, 2020

“We encourage everyone to take steps to keep themselves + their families safe during winter storm #Gail, like dressing warmly + doing outdoor activities safely,” the tweet reads in part.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Dec. 10 tighter COVID-19 restrictions that took effect Dec. 12 and will last through Jan. 4, ABC affiliate WPVI reported. The tighter measures prohibit indoor dining, in-person extracurricular activities, in-person entertainment and outdoor gatherings of over 50 people, among other things, according to the outlet.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania website lists wearing face coverings indoors and outdoors while away from home and limiting unnecessary travel among measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19.