FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller Receiving A COVID-19 Vaccine With A Needle-Less Syringe?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller receiving a COVID-19 vaccine with a needle-less oral syringe.

Verdict: False

The syringe used in Miller’s vaccination had a needle, another photo and footage of the vaccination shows.

Fact Check:

Some Facebook users shared the image in what appears to be an attempt to falsely suggest that Miller didn’t actually receive the COVID-19 vaccine. One user posted the picture with the caption saying in part, “Hmmmmmmm, notice this is a plastic dosing syringe for oral medicine??? THERE IS NO NEEDLE!!!”

The Department of Defense tweeted the photo featured in the Facebook post on Dec. 15 along with a quote from Miller that reads, “Got the vaccine yesterday afternoon. I usually crash hard from shots but this time, I feel fine! No issues at all other than a slightly sore arm like I did too many pull ups.”

“Got the vaccine yesterday afternoon. I usually crash hard from shots but this time, I feel fine! No issues at all other than a slightly sore arm like I did too many pull ups.” A/SD Chris Miller pic.twitter.com/frIoQVp3lc — Department of Defense ???????? (@DeptofDefense) December 15, 2020

The photo, taken by photographer Lisa Ferdinando for the Department of Defense, shows Miller as he “receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Navy Seaman Samantha Alvarez at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020,” according to its description on the Department of Defense website. Another photo, taken by Ferninando at the same event and posted on the website Flickr, shows Miller receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with a syringe that has a needle.

The Hill also posted a video of Miller receiving the jab on YouTube. In that video, the needle attached to the syringe can be clearly seen. (RELATED: Did An Alabama Nurse Die After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?)

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 11. The vaccine is administered “intramuscularly as a series of two doses (0.3 mL each) 3 weeks apart,” according to a fact sheet from the FDA.

Health care workers and nursing home staffers received the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14, according to ABC News.