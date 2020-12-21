FACT CHECK: Did Only 20 People Attend Joe Biden’s Dec. 15 Campaign Rally In Georgia?

A post shared on Facebook claims only 20 people attended President-elect Joe Biden’s Dec. 15 rally for Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia.

Media reports, images and video from the event show well over 20 people were present. Biden has been holding smaller events to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Biden, who won Georgia by over 12,600 votes, campaigned in the state on Dec.15 for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution. The candidates are running against Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.

One post on Facebook claims only 20 people showed up to the rally, while another post went further, claiming “no one” attended the rally. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say ‘Hello, Minnesota’ At A Campaign Rally In Florida?)

In reality, images and video from the event show more than 20 attendants. Videos of the crowd at the rally published by C-SPAN and CBS News depict over a dozen cars parked near the stage. A photo posted by The Associated Press, for instance, shows dozens of supporters gathered on a sidewalk as Biden’s motorcade drove by before the event.

In addition, The New York Times reported that hundreds of people lined up on the sidewalk to watch the rally, while the Valdosta Daily Times reported there were “a little less than 200 cars” in attendance.

The rally was a drive-in car rally, meaning that many people stayed in their cars to watch Biden speak. Biden has previously held drive-in rallies, such as in Toledo, Ohio and St. Paul, Minnesota, in an effort to adhere to COVID-19 safety recommendations, according to The New York Times.