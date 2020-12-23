FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Nominate Charlotte Clymer For Secretary Of Education?

An image shared on Facebook claims President-elect Joe Biden nominated writer and activist Charlotte Clymer to serve as the U.S. secretary of education.

Verdict: False

Biden announced Connecticut Education Commissioner Dr. Miguel Cardona as his education secretary nominee. There is no indication he ever chose Clymer for the position.

Fact Check:

Featured in the post is an image of Clymer, an Army veteran and LGBTQ rights advocate, speaking with Biden. Text above the image reads in part, “Meet Biden’s pick for U.S. Secretary of Education, Charlotte Clymer.” (RELATED: Did Betsy Devos Say ‘Only’ 0.02 Percent Of Kids Are Likely To Die Once They Return To School?)

There is no record of Biden ever announcing Clymer as his pick to lead the Department of Education. Had he done so, there would be multiple media reports about it, yet none exist. Biden formally announced Dec. 23 that Cardona, not Clymer, was his nominee for education secretary, according to CNN

While it is unclear where exactly the rumor originated, Clymer addressed it in a Dec. 15 tweet. She appeared to satirically confirm the nomination, a move that may have caused further confusion, according to The Sun. In a subsequent tweet, she seemed to hint that her initial tweet was meant to be a joke by listing her lack of experience in the education field.

It’s true. I have zero years teaching in public schools, no experience in education policy, and I’ve never worked at a federal agency, but I am proud be the next Secretary of Education. It’s the culmination of a dream I’ve had for the last 30 minutes. https://t.co/zKwpTRHZmO — Charlotte Clymer ????️‍???? (@cmclymer) December 16, 2020

“It’s true,” Clymer appeared to sarcastically tweet. “I have zero years teaching in public schools, no experience in education policy, and I’ve never worked at a federal agency, but I am proud be the next Secretary of Education. It’s the culmination of a dream I’ve had for the last 30 minutes.”

Cardona, Biden’s actual pick for the position, was appointed to the Connecticut education commission role in August 2019, according to his biography on the Connecticut State Department of Education website. He had come to the Connecticut State Department with two decades of experience as a public school educator in Meriden, Connecticut.

“With Dr. Miguel Cardona leading the way, we’re going to ensure every student in this country receives a high-quality education,” Biden tweeted on Wednesday.

