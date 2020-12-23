FACT CHECK: Did A Prague Newspaper Publish An Article Calling Joe Biden Supporters Fools?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a translated excerpt from a Prague newspaper article calling supporters of President-elect Joe Biden a “multitude of fools.”

Verdict: False

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence a Prague newspaper actually published the quote about Biden. Versions of the text targeting other politicians have been circulating online for years.

Fact Check:

The image, which appears to show a screen grab of another Facebook post, purportedly shares a passage that was originally published in a Prague newspaper and later translated to English. The passage insists, in part, that the “danger to America is not Joseph Biden, but a citizenry capable of entrusting a man like him with the Presidency” and goes on to criticize the electorate.

“The Republic can survive a Biden, who is, after all, merely a fool,” the excerpt reads. “It is less likely to survive a multitude of fools, such as those who made him their president.” (RELATED: Did AARP Endorse Joe Biden For President?)

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence the passage about Biden actually comes from a Prague newspaper. An internet search showed that the lengthy quote has been circulating for at least eight years with different political figures as the subject.

For example, Snopes reported in 2012 that the authorship of the article was falsely attributed to Václav Klaus, the president of the Czech Republic from 2003 to 2013, and that his subject was Obama, not Biden. Other figures targeted by the alleged article include former South African President Jacob Zuma and former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key.

Some iterations of the claim attribute the excerpt to Prager Zeitung, a newspaper based in the Czech Republic. A search of the newspaper’s website, however, shows no instances of the newspaper publishing the disparaging comments about either Obama or Biden.

The editor in chief of Prager Zeitung, Marcus Hundt, told Reuters that the Czech outlet “never published such an article” about Obama or Biden. He further added that Prager Zeitung “primarily reports on events in the Czech Republic and Europe and not on domestic affairs in other counties (sic).”