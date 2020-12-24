FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Justin Trudeau Participating In A Protest In Support Of Indian Farmers?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending a sit-in protest in support of Indian farmers against a new agriculture law.

Verdict: False

The image, taken in 2015, shows Trudeau celebrating Diwali at the Gurdwara Sahib Ottawa Sikh Society, not participating in a protest.

Fact Check:

Tens of thousands of farmers in India have been protesting agriculture laws passed in September that they believe will be detrimental to their livelihoods, The Atlantic reported. Trudeau has previously voiced his support of the protesters, saying, “We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns,” CBC News reported.

An image on Facebook shows Trudeau sitting on the floor with a group of people from the Indo-Canadian community. A translation of the post reads, “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sits on protest against anti-farmer black law with Indians in Canada.” (RELATED: Does The US Have A Trade Deficit With Canada?)

Through a reverse image search, however, Check Your Fact found that the image was used in a November 2015 article published in the Hindustan Times. Trudeau celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu holiday, with members of Canada’s Indo-Canadian community at a Hindu temple and a gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, according to the article.

The image, taken by Patrick Doyle for Reuters in 2015, shows Trudeau as he “listens to speeches at the Gurdwara Sahib Ottawa Sikh Society in Ottawa, Canada, November 11, 2015,” according to the image’s description on Doyle’s website. It can also be found on Alamy with a similar caption.

Had Trudeau participated in a protest against the new agricultural laws in India, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have done so. The Indian government previously responded negatively to Trudeau’s support of Indian farmers protesting, calling his remarks “ill-informed” and saying his comments may have “a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” according to CBC News.