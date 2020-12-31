FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show The Suspected Nashville Bomber Wearing A ‘Trump 2020’ Hat?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show Anthony Quinn Warner, the suspected Nashville bomber, wearing a “Trump 2020” hat.

Verdict: False

The FBI published photos of Warner on Twitter. Warner and the man pictured are different people that do not closely resemble each other.

Fact Check:

An explosion emanating from a parked RV rocked Nashville, Tennessee, on the morning of Dec. 25, injuring at least eight and killing Warner, the suspected perpetrator, CNN reported. Authorities identified Warner as the lone individual suspected to be behind the bombing by matching DNA at the scene to DNA found at another location investigators searched, according to The Associated Press.

As federal, state and local law enforcement continue to investigate the motive behind the blast, some social media users have shared a photo that they claim shows Warner wearing a “Trump 2020: Make Liberals Cry Again” hat. The pictured man, however, is not Warner. (RELATED: Was The Nashville Explosion Caused By A Missile Strike?)

The FBI’s Memphis office released two photos of the suspected bomber on its Twitter account in the days following the explosion. Warner and the man picture in the image being shared online do not appear to resemble each other.

The #FBI and #ATF are seeking info concerning the owner of the RV, Anthony Quinn Warner, linked to the explosion in downtown Nashville on Friday morning. Recognize him? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at https://t.co/hG6KFmQ7dG. @FBI @ATFHQ @ATFNashville pic.twitter.com/o8fqiHkATl — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 28, 2020

Here is a recent photo of Anthony Quinn Warner. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at https://t.co/hG6KFmQ7dG. https://t.co/kW1qhkycaw pic.twitter.com/kP007jCLT1 — FBI Memphis (@FBIMemphis) December 28, 2020

The Daily Caller News Foundation independently identified the man who is pictured wearing the “Trump 2020” hat and is not Warner. The man, who has a similar name to the suspected bomber, posted the picture to his Facebook account months before the Christmas Day explosion. The DCNF anonymized the man in the image and will not include his name in the article due to privacy concerns.

The motive behind the bombing is still under investigation. Media reports have suggested investigators are looking into whether Warner believed in conspiracy theories, including those involving 5G technology and “lizard people.”

