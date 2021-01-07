FACT CHECK: Did Nancy Pelosi Send This Tweet About Her Home Being Vandalized?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying “White Nationalists” vandalized her home.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Pelosi sending the tweet, which appears to be fabricated. Police had not released information about suspects as of Jan. 2, according to a local media outlet.

Fact Check:

Pelosi’s house in San Francisco was vandalized on the morning of Jan. 1 with graffiti, and a pig’s head was left in the driveway, according to San Francisco CBS affiliate KPIX 5. She was in Washington, D.C. when the incident took place, the outlet reported.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home was also defaced with graffiti on Jan. 2. The houses were vandalized days after Congress failed to approve increasing the coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000, according to NBC News.

An image purports to show a Jan. 1 tweet from Pelosi addressing the incident. “What happened to our home was a travesty and a desperate attempt by White Nationalists to bully me,” the alleged tweet reads. “Not only damage to the garage door but someone urinated and stomped all over my poinsettia, cut my water hose and exposed their genitalia to our security camera. This ain’t over.”

Check Your Fact, however, found no record of Pelosi tweeting the statement. A search of Pelosi’s verified Twitter account turned up no matches for the tweet. The tweet also isn’t in ProPublica’s archive of her deleted tweets. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show Nancy Pelosi Violating COVID-19 Safety Guidelines For Social Gatherings)

Had Pelosi tweeted about “White Nationalists” vandalizing her home, media outlets would have certainly reported on it, yet none have. Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, told USA Today that the “tweet is fake” and that Pelosi’s office has “made no public comment on this matter.” It does indeed appear to be fabricated.

As of Jan. 2, no one had claimed responsibility for the vandalism, and San Francisco police hadn’t released information about suspects in the case, KPIX 5 reported. Trump supporters on Wednesday breached the Capitol building, and some vandalized Pelosi’s office, according to The New York Times.