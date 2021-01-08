FACT CHECK: No, This Photo Doesn’t Show Trump Supporters Protesting In DC On Jan. 5

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a photo of supporters of President Donald Trump protesting on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C.

Verdict: False

The photo actually shows the crowds at the 2018 “March for Our Lives” pr0-gun control rally.

Fact Check:

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital in the days leading up to Jan. 6, the day Congress was set to meet to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, the Washington Post reported. A group of protesters met in Freedom Plaza on Jan. 5 to protest the results of the election, according to the outlet.

A Jan. 5 Facebook post features an image of large crowds on Pennsylvania Avenue with the U.S. Capitol in the background, purportedly “protesting the stop the steal.”

The image, however, does not show pro-Trump protests in early January. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the photo actually depicts the “March For Our Lives” anti-gun violence rally that took place in Washington on March 24, 2018, according to its Getty Images caption.

“Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers, and parents are expected to gather for the anti-gun violence rally, spurred largely by the shooting that took place on Valentine’s Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people died,” the caption reads.

Over 200,000 people were estimated to have attended the 2018 “March for Our Lives” event in Washington, according to CBS News, and 800 cities worldwide hosted associated events that same day. (RELATED: Viral Posts Falsely Claim A Man Wearing A Horned Hat In The Capitol Is Antifa)

On Wednesday, a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress convened to count the Electoral College votes, according to CNN. Congress certified Biden’s victory early Jan. 7, the outlet reported.