FACT CHECK: Did The FBI Confirm That Antifa Activists Stormed The Capitol?

A viral Facebook post shared over 800 times claims the FBI confirmed that antifa activists on Jan. 6 breached the U.S. Capitol rather than supporters of President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The FBI has not issued such a confirmation to date. Assistant FBI Director Steven D’Antuono said Jan. 8 that there is no indication members of antifa disguised themselves as Trump supporters and participated in the mob at the Capitol.

Fact Check:

Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol while Congress attempted to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, according to CNN. Biden was certified the winner of the presidential election early Jan. 7, the outlet reported.

In the days since the riot, some social media users have baselessly claimed that the people responsible for storming the Capitol were not actually Trump supporters, but rather members of antifa pretending to be Trump supporters, the Washington Post reported. This particular Facebook post purports that the FBI has “just confirmed that it was ANTIFA, not Trump supporters” who were responsible for breaching the Capitol.

“It’s reported that 2 captured had MAGA hats on as a ruse,” the post continues in part. “Remember who ANTIFA works to promote and how they work.” (RELATED: Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict The Horned Rioter Would Storm The Capitol?)

The FBI has not made such a confirmation to date. A search of the FBI’s website turned up no results for a statement confirming that those who stormed the Capitol were members of antifa. Check Your Fact also searched the FBI’s verified Facebook and Twitter accounts but found no similar statements.

Assistant FBI Director Steven D’Antuono told reporters on Jan. 8 that the FBI had “no indication” at this time that members of antifa had disguised themselves as Trump supporters to provoke the mob at the Capitol, CNBC reported.

Evidence-less claims that pro-Trump rioters photographed breaching the Capitol were antifa activists have circulated widely online since Jan. 6, according to The New York Times. Check Your Fact has previously debunked false allegations that specific demonstrators pictured in the Capitol during the riot were antifa activists, including one false claim that Jake Angeli, the shirtless man photographed wearing a horned hat in the Capitol, is part of antifa.