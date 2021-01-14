FACT CHECK: No, Lego Did Not Release A ‘Capitol Invasion’ Toy Set Two Months Ago

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Lego “Capitol Invasion” toy set that was released two months before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Verdict: False

The toy set isn’t a real Lego product, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. An artist appears to have created the original image of the box as a joke.

Fact Check:

Social media has become replete with misinformation surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building. This particular Facebook post shows a “Capitol Invasion” toy set, purportedly sold by Lego starting two months ago, that appears to depict a scene from the riot.

The alleged Lego set includes a figure with tattoos and a horned hat, seemingly meant to represent Jake Angeli, who, according to The Arizona Republic, is a known supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory that was photographed at the Capitol. The box in the image also says the set has “10621 pieces,” likely a reference to the date the riot occurred.

“Are you still convinced this wasn’t all staged to make Trump and his supporters look bad?” the image’s caption reads. (RELATED: Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict The Horned Rioter Would Storm The Capitol?)

The Lego toy set, however, is not real. A search of the toy set on Lego’s website turned up no matches. Amanda Madore, Lego Americas’ marketing senior brand relations manager, told Check Your Fact in an email that “this set is obviously not a real LEGO® product and the social media post has nothing to do with the LEGO Group.”

The image of the purported toy set appears to have been first shared on Facebook by artist Adam Padilla on Jan. 7, the day after the riot at the Capitol. Padilla confirmed to Snopes that he had created the image as a joke. A closer look at the box in the image reveals a watermark reading “adam.the.creator,” the name of Padilla’s Facebook page.

The “About” section of Padilla’s Facebook page says it shares “daily memes and fake products from the mind of Adam Padilla.” Despite that disclaimer, some social media users appear to believe the Lego set is an actual product for sale.