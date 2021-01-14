FACT CHECK: Were Members Of ‘The Squad’ Pictured Wearing Clothing With Swastikas?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing clothing that features stars arranged in the shape of swastikas.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered to add swastikas and a bow, as well as to change the color of Tlaib, Omar and Ocasio-Cortez’s clothing. Two face masks in the photo have also been doctored.

Fact Check:

The image shows Tlaib, Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, sometimes collectively referred to as “The Squad,” posing for a photo with two newly sworn-in Democratic members of Congress, Reps. Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman. In the photo, three members of the group — Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Omar — appear to have stars on their clothing arranged in the shape of swastikas.

“Look at rashida, omar and aoc dress, there is a swastika,” the text above the image reads in part. (RELATED: Does The ‘Squad’ Want The Bible To Be Deemed Hate Speech?)

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller News Foundation found that the image has been digitally altered. Bush, who represents Missouri’s first congressional district, shared the original image in a Jan. 3 tweet.

“Squad up,” Bush tweeted alongside the photo.

There are no swastikas in the original picture. In the altered photo, the color of Tlaib, Omar and Ocasio-Cortez’s clothing has been changed partly or fully to red. Bush and Bowman’s masks have also been doctored, and a red bow has been superimposed onto Pressley’s head.

Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib also shared the undoctored photo on Twitter. Omar, Pressley and Bowman quote-tweeted Bush’s Jan. 3 post, with Pressley and Bowman seemingly making references to “The Squad.”

Bush and Bowman were sworn in as members of the 117th Congress on Jan. 3.

