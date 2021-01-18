FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweet That Someone Stole Shoes From Her Office During The Capitol Riot?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that someone stole shoes from her office during the Capitol riot.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Ocasio-Cortez posting or deleting the tweet, and it appears to be fabricated. The congresswoman called it “fake” on Twitter.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a screen grab of a tweet that Ocasio-Cortez allegedly posted about the Capitol riot on Jan. 10. Supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 stormed the U.S. Capitol building, where items such as laptops and documents were stolen and a rioter was photographed carrying away the House speaker’s lectern, according to Forbes.

“As most people know by now, many things were stolen during the terrorist insurrection at the Capitol: laptops, mail, even the Speaker’s lectern,” reads the alleged tweet. “Security cameras also picked up a well-disguised fellow about 5’4″ stealing all of my SHOES, for Chrissake. Unbelievable.”

There is no record of Ocasio-Cortez tweeting the statement. A search of her Twitter accounts – @AOC and @RepAOC – turned up no matching tweets. It also does not appear in ProPublica’s archive of her deleted tweets. The tweet appears to be fabricated.

Ocasio-Cortez called the viral image “fake” in a Jan. 14 tweet. (RELATED: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweet That It’s Time To ‘Roundup All Conservative Traitors’?)

On a lighter note there was also another viral photoshopped tweet about my shoes (????) but also now ppl are asking if I need shoes ???? no thanks. That was fake too! Sometimes when people call me “extreme” I wonder how many fake Facebook stories/posts they’ve been exposed to — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2021

“On a lighter note there was also another viral photoshopped tweet about my shoes … but also now ppl are asking if I need shoes … no thanks,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “That was fake too! Sometimes when people call me ‘extreme’ I wonder how many fake Facebook stories/posts they’ve been exposed to.”

Ocasio-Cortez is often a target of misinformation online. Last week, Check Your Fact debunked the claim that the New York congresswoman tweeted, “Congrats to President Joe Biden. Now let’s begin ‘The Purge’ to roundup all Conservative traitors!”