FACT CHECK: Did CNN Issue A Correction About Mistaking A Dorito Chip For A QAnon Pin?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a CNN correction about mistaking a Dorito chip for a QAnon pin on Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s suit.

Verdict: False

The correction is fabricated. A CNN spokesperson confirmed on Twitter that the outlet did not issue the correction.

Fact Check:

Facebook and Twitter users on Friday widely shared the screen grab of the alleged CNN correction regarding a Dorito chip and a QAnon pin, with some users appearing to believe it was real. (RELATED: Did CNN Report That Antifa Took Responsibility For Storming The Capitol?)

“CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol,” reads the supposed correction. “It was later discovered that this was not a QAnon pin but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit.”

However, a keyword search on CNN’s website yielded no results for the clarification or article about Cruz. CNN Head of Strategic Communications Matt Dornic and reporter Daniel Dale also debunked the supposed correction on Twitter on Friday.

I can’t believe I have to tweet this but no, CNN did not issue a correction about Ted Cruz, QAnon and Doritos. ???? — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) January 16, 2021

“I can’t believe I have to tweet this but no, CNN did not issue a correction about Ted Cruz, QAnon and Doritos,” Dornic tweeted.

Friends, I regret to inform you that this is not real. There is no CNN Doritos correction. pic.twitter.com/VeeNakOcHj — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 16, 2021

“Friends, I regret to inform you that this is not real,” Dale tweeted. “There is no CNN Doritos correction.”

The fabricated clarification, which may have been created as a joke, circulated on social media after CNN issued a real correction last week. CNN had initially reported that Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar in his office during the Capitol riot, but later clarified that he had actually grabbed a ProBar energy bar.

“CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar before leaving his office,” read that correction. “He grabbed a ProBar energy bar.”