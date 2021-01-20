FACT CHECK: Is Nancy Pelosi’s Chief Of Staff Also The CEO Of Dominion Voting Systems?

A post shared on Facebook claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chief of staff is the CEO of election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems.

Verdict: False

The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems is co-founder John Poulos. There is no evidence that Terri McCullough, Pelosi’s current chief of staff, holds an executive-level position at the company.

Fact Check:

In the months following the 2020 presidential election, the election technology firm Dominion Voting Systems has been the target of numerous baseless allegations.

Multiple Facebook users are now attempting to link the company to Pelosi by claiming her current chief of staff is also the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems. The posts include a photo that was posted on Pelosi’s Flickr account in May 2013 and that shows Pelosi as she “joins UC San Francisco Chancellor Susan Desmond-Hellmann and Senator Dianne Feinstein.”

Pelosi announced in March 2019 that McCullough would serve as her chief of staff. There is no mention of McCullough holding an C-level executive position at Dominion Voting Systems on the company’s website. Poulos serves as the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, according to the firm’s website.

“This allegation is false,” confirmed Henry Connelly, Pelosi’s director of communications, in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Does Joe Biden’s Brother-In-Law Own Dominion Voting Systems?)

Nadeam Elshami, Pelosi’s former chief of staff, works as part of a lobbying team that represents Dominion Voting Systems, according to Open Secrets public lobbying disclosure records. The company has also used lobbyists with Republican ties, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Dominion Voting Systems states on its website that it has “no ties or company ownership relationships with the Pelosi family, Feinstein family, Clinton family, George Soros, or any ties to the governments of China, Venezuela or Cuba.”

