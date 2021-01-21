FACT CHECK: ‘You Know I Won’ – Does This Image Show The Letter Donald Trump Left Joe Biden?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a letter former President Donald Trump left for President Joe Biden that reads, “Joe, you know I won.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the image shows the genuine letter Trump left Biden. The pictured letter appears to have been fabricated.

Fact Check:

It is a modern tradition for the outgoing president to leave a note on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the incoming president, according to CNN. On Wednesday, Trump left Biden a letter, which Biden has described as “very generous,” though he did not disclose its contents, the outlet reported.

Some social media users have been sharing an alleged image of the letter, reading, “Joe, you know I won.” The message seemingly references Trump’s baseless claims that mass voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Invoke The Insurrection Act?)

While the letter appears to contain Trump’s signature and official letterhead, other aspects suggest it is inauthentic. The seal at the top of the note does not match the golden seal found on other publicly available letters from Trump, such as a 2019 letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a 2018 letter sent to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The image on Facebook also shows the address at the bottom of the note, under Trump’s signature, a detail not seen in other authentic Trump letters examined by Check Your Fact.

Several media outlets have reported on Biden’s decision to not reveal the contents of the letter until after he has spoken to Trump. Had Biden revealed what the letter actually said, it would have certainly been reported on, yet no media outlets have published the message.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.