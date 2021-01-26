FACT CHECK: Did Hillary Clinton Send This 2011 Email To Barack Obama Discussing ‘The Pizza Arrangement’?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a 2011 email from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to former President Barack Obama in which she discusses “the pizza arrangement” and “hotdogs.”

Verdict: False

The email appears to be fake. The language in it alludes to the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a January 2011 email, purportedly from Clinton to Obama, that reads in part, “Dear Barack, When we began the pizza arrangement I thought we were going to be more careful than this. Operating from the whitehouse (sic) is not what I originally had in mind. Remember that the hotdogs can come but if you make a spectacle out of it, that will be our downfall.”

The alleged email lists former Clinton aide Huma Abedin, former White House chief of staff John Podesta, actor Ben Affleck and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as additional recipients of the message. The WikiLeaks logo is visible above the purported email, seemingly suggesting it can be found on the WikiLeaks website among its leaked emails related to Clinton.

But, contrary to what the post seems to suggest, the email cannot be found in the WikiLeaks archive of emails related to Clinton. There is also no reporting from major media outlets about Clinton sending the email. It appears to have been fabricated to perpetuate unfounded conspiracy theories. (RELATED: Image Falsely Claims The Clinton Foundation Used A Ship To Traffic Children)

Text in the image reads, “This is what Seth Rich died for. This was what started pizzagate.” Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer, was killed in what police believe to be a failed robbery attempt in Washington, D.C., in 2016, according to CNN. Conspiracy theories baselessly attempt to link Rich’s murder to DNC emails leaked to WikiLeaks.

“Pizzagate” refers to the debunked conspiracy theory that Clinton and other prominent Democrats operated a child sex trafficking ring out of a D.C. pizza joint. Some proponents of the theory suggest words like “pizza” and “hotdog” are code words for female and male children, USA Today reported.

Check Your Fact previously debunked the viral claim that Clinton said in a 2016 email to then-Acting Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile, “If that f**kin bastard wins, we’re all going to hang from nooses! You better fix this s**t!”