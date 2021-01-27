FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Fox News Article About Joe Biden’s Plan To ‘Confiscate Farm Equipment’

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a Fox News article reporting the Biden administration plans to “confiscate farm equipment.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Fox News publishing an article about the Biden administration being set to “confiscate” farm equipment or “hoarded food” under new agricultural policies. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed the pictured article is fabricated.

Fact Check:

The Jan. 25 Facebook post appears to show a screen grabbed article from Fox News that put up the headline, “Biden admin to confiscate farm equipment, ‘hoarded food’ under new agriculture licensing policies.” The supposed sub-headline reads, “The future of agriculture is a top concern.”

There is no record of Fox News publishing an article about the Biden administration planning to confiscate farm equipment or hoarded food. A search of the Fox News website and the Fox Business website yielded no matches for the pictured article. A wider internet search likewise did not turn up any Fox News articles about the Biden administration planning to do such a thing.

Additionally, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact via phone that the image is not real. The image seems to be a doctored screen grab of a Jan. 20 Fox News article, titled “Biden names interim agency heads amid delay in Cabinet confirmations,” that was written by reporter Thomas Barrabi.

Barrabi’s article makes no mention of the Biden administration planning to confiscate farm equipment or food. Its real sub-headline reads, “Biden had little choice but to name interim agency leaders due to delays in the confirmation process.” In the altered image, the both headline and sub-headline have been changed.

Check Your Fact didn’t find any media reports corroborating the fabricated screen grab’s claim that the Biden administration is set to confiscate farming equipment or “hoarded food” under new agricultural licensing policies. President Joe Biden’s campaign website does not mention such policies either.

According to his “Plan for Rural America,” Biden plans to “provide opportunities to new farmers and ranchers, including returning veterans and minorities, to enter the economy” and make it “easier to pass farms and ranches onto the next generation.” It also proposes “helping farmers leverage new technologies, techniques, and equipment to increase productivity and profit.”