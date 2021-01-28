FACT CHECK: ‘They Will Beg Me For A Loaf Of Bread’ – Did Kamala Harris Make This Statement About Trump Supporters?

An image shared on Facebook claims Vice President Kamala Harris said that supporters of former President Donald Trump will “beg” her for a “loaf of bread” after she “take[s] the reigns (sic).”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Harris making the statement.

Fact Check:

Harris, who was sworn in as vice president on Jan. 20, is a popular target for misinformation online. This particular Facebook post attempts to attribute a quote regarding Trump supporters to the vice president. The supposed quote has also been shared on Instagram.

“These Trumpers, think we care about the constitution. We have the power now, it’s time to end this,” she allegedly said. “They really don’t get. We will block them in the courts, we will use federal law enforcement and the military. After Joe inflicts the death blow, I’ll take the reigns (sic). They will beg me for a loaf of bread.”

Check Your Fact didn’t find any record of Harris making the statement attributed to her the viral posts. It does not appear in any of her social media posts or in press releases on White House website. National and local media outlets have not credited her as saying the quote either.

The posts claim Harris made the alleged statement on Jan. 21. However, there are no speeches or remarks from the vice president posted on the White House website for that date. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Sign An Executive Order To Tear Down The US-Mexico Border Wall?)

She delivered her first official speech as vice president on Jan. 20, Time Magazine reported. In her speech during the inaugural celebration concert, Harris did not mention Trump or his supporters, the White House transcript and PBS NewsHour footage show.

“It is my honor to be here. To stand on the shoulders of those who came before. To speak tonight as your Vice President,” Harris said in part. “In many ways, this moment embodies our character as a nation. It demonstrates who we are. Even in dark times – we not only dream. We do.”