FACT CHECK: Did CNN Report That The Biden Administration Lowered The Age Of Consent To 8?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a CNN article reporting that the Biden administration lowered the age of consent to eight years old.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the Biden administration has lowered the age of consent or that CNN has published the pictured article. The image is doctored.

Fact Check:

In recent days, social media users have been sharing an image that they claim shows a recent CNN article putting up the headline “Biden administration lowers age of consent to 8.” Text within the supposed article alleges that the Biden administration confirmed the age of consent will change starting Feb. 16 and that Biden made a comment about it during a speech.

“We have to do it,” the purported article quotes Biden as saying. “The age, the kids, they should be about this old.” (RELATD: No, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Didn’t Say Pedophilia Is ‘Good For The Children’)

Yet, while the pictured CNN article may appear authentic at first glance, there is no record of CNN publishing a story with that headline or quote on its website. Nor has the outlet posted the supposed article on social media. A CNN source confirmed to Check Your Fact via email that the image is fake.

The fabricated image appears to be a doctored screen grab of a real CNN article titled “Biden’s pick for UN ambassador vows to hold China accountable and expresses regret for speech at Beijing backed event.” The bylines, which list reporters Jennifer Hansler, Michael Conte and Devan Cole, and the time stamps, which say the story was updated at 3:40 p.m. ET on Jan. 27, match. In the altered image, a photo of Biden’s nominee for ambassador to the United Nations seems to have been swapped out for a picture of Biden.

Check Your Fact didn’t find any national or local reporting to corroborate the claim that the Biden administration has lowered or attempted to lower the age of consent. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website says that “states’ statutory rape offenses detail the age at which an individual can legally consent to sexual activity.”

The White House did not return a request for comment.