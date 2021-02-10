FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say, ‘Buy A Man A Fish, He Day, Teach Fish Man, To A Lifetime’?

An image shared on Facebook attributes to President Joe Biden a quote that reads, “Buy a man eat fish, he day, teach fish man, to a lifetime.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Biden saying this quote.

Fact Check:

Social media users and Biden’s opponents have often removed context around remarks made by Biden, who has had a speech impediment since he was a child, as a way to question his mental fitness, according to The Washington Post. This particular Facebook post alleges Biden once messed up the well-known saying “Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.”

“Buy a man eat fish, he day, teach fish man, to a lifetime,” the post claims Biden said. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say That He If He Was President, There Would Have Been Zero COVID-19 Deaths?)

There is, however, no evidence Biden made the statement attributed to him in the Facebook post. Media outlets often report when Biden makes verbal stumbles in his speech, so it is likely that if he had made the comment, there would be reporting on it, yet there is none.

Check Your Fact also conducted a search of Biden’s verified social media accounts, but found no instances of the inaccurate quote. A search of “statements and releases” published by the White House during Biden’s presidency likewise turned up no matches for the remark. There is also no record of it in Factba.se, an online database that collects Biden’s public statements.

This is not the first time a quote has been misattributed to Biden. In October 2020, Check Your Fact debunked the false claim that Biden said that if he was president, there would have been zero COVID-19 deaths.