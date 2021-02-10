FACT CHECK: Did The Weeknd Flash The Word ‘Satan’ During His Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows the word “Satan” being displayed on a screen during The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV performance.

Verdict: False

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance did not include any instances of the word “Satan” appearing on a video screen. The image comes from a 2017 concert The Weeknd performed in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Fact Check:

The Weeknd, known for songs such as “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights,” headlined the halftime show for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly thereafter, an image began circulating on Facebook and Twitter that allegedly showed the word “Satan” being flashed on a screen during the performance.

However, the claim that the word “Satan” was displayed during The Weeknd’s halftime performance doesn’t hold up. Check Your Fact reviewed the entirety of his performance and didn’t find a single instance of the word appearing on a video screen. (RELATED: Did In-N-Out Burger Print ‘Hail Satan’ On Its Soda Cups?)

The image in the screen grabbed tweet that was shared on Facebook actually comes from a 2017 concert at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen. In videos taken by fans and uploaded to YouTube, the word “Satan” can briefly be seen on the screen behind The Weeknd while he performs the song “Reminder.”

It’s unclear why The Weeknd included the flashing of the word “Satan” in his 2017 performance. The stage used during that Copenhagen show does not closely resemble the one he used during Super Bowl LV, a comparison of the videos shows.

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance occurred in front of about 25,000 in-person spectators and included a brief interlude on the field.