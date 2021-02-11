FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Cancel $250 Million For Historically Black Colleges And Universities?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden canceled $250 million in funding that former President Donald Trump gave to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Biden canceled $250 million in funding for HBCUs. The president has called for increased investment into such institutions.

Fact Check:

Biden has signed dozens of executive actions since being sworn in as the 46th president on Jan. 20. Now, multiple Facebook users are claiming he “cancelled the 250 million $$$ Trump gave to Black Colleges.”



The $250-million figure mentioned in the post appears to refer to annual funding authorized in the FUTURE Act. The bipartisan bill, which Trump signed into law in December 2019, permanently authorized $255 million a year for HBCUs and other minority-serving educational institutions, the Associated Press reported.

Check Your Fact didn’t find any evidence in sources such as Biden’s executive orders and the White House’s press releases that Biden has revoked the funding. A move to that effect would also likely prompt coverage from major media outlets, none of which appears to have reported such a thing.

Furthermore, a Department of Education spokesperson confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email that the post’s claim is false. (RELATED: Is Shell Laying Off 9,000 Workers Because Of Joe Biden?)

Biden has expressed support for federal investment into HBCUs. For example, a fact sheet on the White House website says Biden is “committed to working with Congress” to pass legislation that “advances racial equity, including increasing funding for small businesses, investing in Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other Minority Serving Institutions, and tripling funding for Title I schools.”

“Just imagine if more incredibly creative and innovative – how much more creative and innovative we’d be if this nation held – held the historic black colleges and universities to the same opportunities – and minority-serving institutions – that had the same funding and resources of public universities to compete for jobs and industries of the future,” Biden said Jan. 26 at the signing of executive actions aimed at promoting racial equity, according to a White House transcript.

The Wall Street Journal reported in October 2020 that Biden proposed $70 billion in federal investment for HBCUs and other institutions that serve many minority students. On his presidential campaign website, Biden also pledged to “reduce disparities” in federal funding for HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.