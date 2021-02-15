FACT CHECK: Did My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell Say The Capitol Rioters Were Drugged By ‘Antifa Sluts’?

A post shared on Facebook claims MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said the Capitol rioters were drugged by “antifa sluts.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Lindell said this quote. The rumor appears to stem from a satire article.

Fact Check:

Lindell, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has propagated several baseless claims about widespread election fraud, leading to his personal account as well as MyPillow’s corporate account being banned on Twitter in January, according to The Washington Post.

He has blamed “undercover Antifa that dressed up as Trump people” for the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Business Insider reported. This particular Facebook post claims that Lindell has further stated the Capitol rioters were “drugged by ‘antifa sluts.'”

In reality, there is no indication that Lindell claimed “antifa sluts” drugged rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6. A review of his 2-hour election fraud special, “Absolute Proof,” showed no instances of Lindell making the claim. Check Your Fact also reviewed archived screen grabs of both the MyPillow corporate Twitter account and Lindell’s personal Twitter account, but found no matches for the term “Antifa sluts” in tweets from either account.

A wider internet search found no media reports of Lindell claiming “antifa sluts” were responsible for drugging rioters at the Capitol, only other outlets debunking the claim. (RELATED: Fact-Checking My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s ‘Absolute Proof’ Election Fraud Special)

The claim appears to stem from an article published by The Business Standard News that put up the headline “Lindell: Capitol Rioters Were Drugged By Antifa Sluts.” In the “About” section of The Business Standard News website, the outlet describes itself as “a satirical site designed to parody the 24-hour news cycle.”

While the The Business Standard News clearly discloses the satirical nature of the article, some Facebook users have shared the claim without a warning, a common way for misinformation to spread online.