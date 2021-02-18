FACT CHECK: Did Sheila Jackson Lee Say It’s Time For ‘Wrinkly, White-Aged Has-Beens’ To Die?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said, “Hey all you wrinkly, white-aged has-beens: It’s time for you to die and let the next generation have your spot on the planet.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Jackson Lee making this statement. A similar version of the quote first appeared in a 2012 article criticizing the U.N.

Fact Check:

Social media is often replete with quotes misattributed to politicians. This particular post, which includes an image of Jackson Lee, Texas’ 18th Congressional District representative, as well as an image of the communist logo, purports she said it was time for “wrinkly, white-aged has-beens” to die.

There is, however, no record of Jackson Lee making such a comment. Check Your Fact searched the congresswoman’s social media posts, but found no instances of the statement attributed to her in the Facebook post. The comment likewise could not be found in the congressional record or anywhere on her House website.

An internet search further found no media reports attributing the statement, which has been circulating online since 2015, to Jackson Lee. Michael McQuerry, a spokesperson for Jackson Lee, told PolitiFact in 2015 that she had never made the remark.(RELATED: Did Sheila Jackson Lee Say, ‘Homicide Is The Leading Cause Of Murder’?)

The statement appears to stem from a post published in 2012 by radio podcast Stand Up for the Truth criticising the U.N. The article, titled, “TIME TO DIE: U.N. ADS PROMOTE KILLING OFF THE ELDERLY,” began by asking “wrinkly, middle-aged has-beens” if they were “ready to move over and let the next generation have your spot on the planet.”

Jackson Lee’s name does not appear in the article, and it is unclear how the comment became erroneously attributed to her. We rate this claim false.