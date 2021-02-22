FACT CHECK: Is FEMA Giving $800 Food Vouchers To Texans Affected By The Winter Storm?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is giving $800 food vouchers to Texans affected by the mid-February winter storm.

Verdict: False

FEMA says on its website and Twitter account that it is not offering food vouchers to Texans impacted by the winter storm.

Fact Check:

Texas was recently hit by a deadly winter storm that left millions of residents without power, CBS News reported. President Joe Biden on Feb. 19 approved a major disaster declaration for Texas that unlocked more federal resources and aid, according to a White House press release.

In recent days, Facebook users have been sharing text posts and screen grabs of a text message, claiming Texans can get $800 food vouchers from FEMA by calling the agency’s helpline. This particular post urges users to “forward to anyone who needs help.”

However, FEMA is not giving away $800 food vouchers to Texans impacted by the winter storm, according to a tweet from the agency’s verified account and information on its website. The agency states on its website that FEMA “cannot reimburse you for food lost due to a power failure” and is “not providing direct food vouchers.”

⚠️There is a rumor circulating that we are giving Texans $800 in food vouchers. This is false. We’re not providing vouchers but we’re accepting applications for assistance. Find out if you can apply for disaster assistance from the recent winter storms: https://t.co/gryh5A6N9X pic.twitter.com/Cm8JT91k65 — FEMA (@fema) February 20, 2021

“There is a rumor circulating that we are giving Texans $800 in food vouchers. This is false,” FEMA tweeted in part. “We’re not providing vouchers but we’re accepting applications for assistance.”

On DisasterAssistance.gov, there is also a notice saying FEMA programs “do not pay for fuel or cover food losses.” The notice states, “If you have immediate needs for food or shelter, you may contact 2-1-1 for local resources.” (RELATED: Is FEMA Paying For Hotel Rooms In Texas?)

As of Feb. 22, homeowners and renters in 77 Texas counties can apply for individual disaster assistance. The disaster aid can include “financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” according to Feb. 20 press release.

This isn’t the first time people have shared erroneous social media posts related to FEMA’s assistance during the winter storm. Last week, Check Your Fact debunked the claim that FEMA is paying for hotel rooms in Texas.