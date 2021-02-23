FACT CHECK: Did Ted Cruz Send A Fundraising Email Blaming ‘Liberal Cancel Culture’ For Cutting His Cancun Trip Short?

An image shared on Facebook claims Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz sent a fundraising email blaming “liberal cancel culture” for cutting short his trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Cruz sending the email. It appears to be fabricated.

Fact Check:

The Texas senator recently faced criticism for traveling to Cancun, Mexico, with his family while millions of Texans were left without electricity or running water after a severe winter storm, according to The New York Times. After his return to the U.S. a day later, Cruz said the trip was a “mistake,” CNN reported.

Now, social media users are sharing an image that purportedly shows an email from Cruz asking for donations and saying it was “liberal cancel culture” that shortened his Cancun trip.

However, there is no evidence Cruz sent out this fundraising email. Check Your Fact searched an archive of political and fundraising emails sent out by Cruz but found no mention of his recent Mexico trip. The most recent Cruz email in the database appears to be from Feb. 13, days before he left for Cancun.

Jessica Skaggs, Cruz’s press secretary, also confirmed to Check Your Fact via email that the Facebook post’s email is fake. (RELATED: Did Ted Cruz Tweet, ‘I’ll Believe In Climate Change When Texas Freezes Over’?)

Some iterations of the image include the disclaimer “this is fake” in small text at the lower-right corner. CNN fact-check reporter Daniel Dale likewise stated on Twitter that the image was fake, pointing out the disclaimer on some images.

This purported fundraising appeal from Ted Cruz is also fake. One handy telltale sign that it is fake is that one version of the image says at the bottom right corner, “This is fake.” pic.twitter.com/xiShBJfG2q — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 19, 2021

“This purported fundraising appeal from Ted Cruz is also fake,” the tweet reads. “One handy telltale sign that it is fake is that one version of the image says at the bottom right corner, ‘This is fake,'” Dale tweeted.