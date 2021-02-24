FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Berlin Tractor Rally In Support Of Indian Farmers’ Protests?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a demonstration held in Berlin in support of farmers protesting in India.

Verdict: False

The photo, which was originally published in a 2019 Associated Press article, shows German farmers protesting German agricultural restrictions.

Fact Check:

India’s government passed laws in September ending a decades-old array of price regulations and buyer restrictions for the sale of farm goods, according to CNN. Hundreds of thousands of farmers in the country have protested the laws since their passage, with many contending that the new policies will permit large companies to decrease prices, the outlet reported.

The image in the Feb. 15 Facebook post appears to show a screen grab of a post sharing an image of dozens of tractors lining a street. The farm vehicles seem to be extending down the “Street of June 17” in Berlin, going toward the Brandenburg Gate.

“Farmer’s tractor rally on the roads of Berlin, far away Germany in support of Indian farmers,” a translation of the screen grabbed post reads. “No stopping gas bullets, no water tank. This is a democracy.”

While the photo was, in fact, taken in Berlin, it does not show a demonstration in support of Indian farmers. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the image was originally published in a November 2019 Associated Press article. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Real National Geographic Cover About The Indian Farmers’ Protests?)

“Farmers have parked their tractors on the ‘Road of June 17’ in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019,” the photo’s caption reads. “Some thousands farmers are expected in the German capital for a protest rally against the German and European agriculture policy.”

Farmers gathered in Berlin Nov. 26, 2019, to protest German environmental restrictions on agriculture which they alleged would make competition against imported goods impossible, according to The Associated Press. The police estimated more than 5,000 tractors extended over 12 miles were at the demonstration, while organizers of the event reported up to 8,500 tractors took part, AFP reported.